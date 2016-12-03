Order bans tenant from her property

A tenant has been banned from a property in Wallsend after complaints about anti-social behaviour.

Officers from Wallsend Neighbourhood Policing Team and North Tyneside Council’s Community Protection Team have been successful in obtaining a three-month Closure Order issued by North Tyneside Magistrates.

Complaints had been made about a private tenant living in Richardson Street causing a serious nuisance with her behaviour over the last three weeks.

Police have logged a series of incidents there, including incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour, and have been called out 12 times.

The order aims to prevent the nuisance and disorder from reoccurring. The tenant and all visitors have been banned from the premises, the only person allowed to enter is the landlord.

Anyone who contravenes the order faces a fine or imprisonment of up to 51 weeks.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Storey said: “We’ve had a series of calls to this address during November and have regularly spoken to the private tenant about her behaviour and the behaviour of other people. They have caused a large disturbance to other residents and have not heeded our advice to stop behaving in this manner.”

“This sort of behaviour disrupts the lives of others living nearby and causes them real worry about their neighbourhood.

“We are determined to help local residents who are fully entitled to live in a peaceful area and not to have their neighbourhood continually upset by the actions of a small minority. By working with our partners we have now stopped this tenant and others from coming into the address and causing a nuisance.”

Colin Boxshall, North Tyneside Council’s Community Protection Manager, said: “We fully support Northumbria Police in obtaining a closure order in respect of this property.

“In partnership with the police our resolve is to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy peace and quiet in their own homes and neighbourhood and will take whatever action that is necessary to protect that right.

“North Tyneside is a great place to live, work and visit, and we are committed to keeping it that way.”

Anyone with concerns about crime or disorder where they live should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.