Over 50s strike gold with guide

The Golden Guide, a free local advice guide for over 50s, proved so popular last year it has been updated and republished better than ever.

The annual guide is packed with tips on finding help with money, health or care issues and with all kinds of leisure activities, sport, socialising and community networks.

Find out where to take up climbing, canoeing or creative writing, de-mystify all things digital, or simply find more places to socialise and ways to make friends.

There are expert local contacts for pensions, benefits and legal help, consumer advice and health, including information on priority services for isolated or vulnerable older people.

Editor Heather Alabaster said: “We had a fabulous response to the first Golden Guide. People were surprised to find so many local services they didn’t know existed.

“We love finding new activities but we want our readers to be up to date with the things that affect them most, whether it’s money, health or care issues.

“The guide helps them find advice wherever they live in the area.”

The Golden Guide is supported by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, North Tyneside CCG and Infrastructure North.

Copies are available in libraries; with a range of charities, including Independent Age, Royal Voluntary Service, Newcastle Carers, Red Cross, Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society; social care teams; hospitals; GP surgeries (with the practice nurses from September); and selected pharmacies.

It can also be posted out for free for over 50s residents in North Tyneside by ringing Care and Connect on 0191 6437474.

You can see it online at www.goldenguide.org.uk