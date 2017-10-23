P&G staff dig deep for hospice

Office workers in North Tyneside have been showing off their green fingers to help out a cancer charity.

Staff from Procter and Gamble’s (P&G) customer service and transport operations teams, based at Cobalt Business Park, took time out to spruce up the Marie Curie Cancer Care Hospice garden in Newcastle.

The volunteers helped to create a beach-themed area, while P&G donated shrubs.

Participant Rob Langthorpe said: “It was super rewarding and great fun.”