Pair mark a golden anniversary

A former News Guardian photographer has celebrated his golden wedding anniversary.

John Elliott and his wife Ann celebrated the occasion last Saturday.

Ann has been involved in GirlGuiding UK in Whitley Bay and Tynemouth.

John sustained a life-threatening accident in 1978 while working for the News Guardian but after a lengthy stay in hospital returned to work.

They have three children and seven grandchildren, all of whom were at St Mary’s Church, Monkseaton, to see the couple renew their marriage vows.

Neither have any idea of a formula for the achievement, but take each day as it arrives and live by the saying ‘don’t let the sun go down on and argument’.