Pair pound the streets in aid of TVLB

A lifesaving volunteer and his fiancée have been pounding the streets to raise money.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) Captain Peter Lilley and Dr Helen Lawrence ran the Manchester Marathon last Sunday in aid of the brigade.

Peter, 29, will be taking part in his second marathon after completing the London Marathon in 2012 while Helen, 27, will be doing her first marathon.

The pair have been training for the run since October and completed the marathon in just under five hours.

Peter, who joined the TVLB in 2002, said: “Although this will definitely be my last marathon, I’m really looking forward to completing the 26 miles with Helen and raising money for the team.”

Helen said: “The training has been quite testing at times but we’re both happy with what we’ve completed.

“It will be great to tick ‘marathon’ off the ‘to do’ list and while I can’t wait to get back to running shorter distances, the fact that we are running for the TVLB and raising much needed funds has been a great motivator to keep us going.”

The TVLB needs to raise more than £25,000 each year to meet running costs and ensure the team is equipped and trained.

Donations in support of Helen and Peter can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HelenandPeterrunManchester, or via post to Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, c/o 2 Keswick Drive, Cullercoats, Tyne and Wear, NE30 3EW.

Please make any cheques payable to ‘Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade’.