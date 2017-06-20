Parent power brings first summer fayre in decades for Whitley Bay school

Parents at a North Tyneside middle school have joined forces to host the school’s first summer fair in decades this weekend.

The event, to be held in Whitley Bay on Saturday, is the culmination of efforts at Marden Bridge Middle School.

Headteacher John Newport has been working with students in Years 5 to 8, as well as the newly formed Parent Teacher Association.

Stella Gauld is the chairman of the new association.

She said: “It’s been a huge feat of organisation for everyone involved in the school community and we are so proud of how pupils, staff and local businesses have pulled together to create an event which celebrates the achievements of our brilliant school.”

Families at local first schools have also received a golden ticket for the event, challenging the prospective pupils to complete a treasure hunt at the fair.

The event is open to the general public, too, who are welcome to enjoy activities such as a Marden’s Got Talent competition, a bungee run, bouncy castles, games stalls, a barbecue, sports and other games.

The fair will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free for children, with £1 admission for adults.