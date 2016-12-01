Part of promenade temporarily closed for regeneration project

Coastal visitors are being warned that a stretch of the seafront is closed.

Part of the Northern Promenade, at Whitley Bay, is currently closed as part of the work by North Tyneside Council to regenerate the area.

The council’s £36million seafront masterplan will see work carried out to revitalise the coast from Cullercoats Bay to St Mary’s Island.

There will temporarily be no access to the promenade between Watts Road and Duke’s Walk – the area around the Rendezvous Café.

Sections of the promenade will reopen as stages of work are completed and the Links will remain open.

Businesses at Duke’s Walk will also continue to operate as normal and the skate park will stay open but will not be accessible from the promenade.

Members of the public are also asked to take note of various path closures in place around the seafront and check information displays.

Any closures are clearly signed along with alternative routes and access points to the beach are also displayed.

The closures are necessary to allow vehicles to access the promenade with materials needed to carry out the work.

The Northern Promenade scheme aims to create a hub of activity connected by interactive spaces which form The Northern Promenade Walk.

The designs are aimed at a wide range of people, including teenagers, families, walkers, cyclists, fitness fanatics and the elderly. For more information visit http://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/category/645/northern-promenade