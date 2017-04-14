Pedestrian, 76, knocked over in collision in North Tyneside

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was knocked over by a car in North Tyneside.

The collision happened at around 1.10pm today in Howdon Road in North Shields.

The 76-year-old woman was knocked over by a white Mercedes, causing her serious injuries. She has been taken to the RVI where she remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a short time to allow police inquiries to be carried out. It has since been reopened.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in Howdon Road this afternoon is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 428 140417.