Pet project comes to fruition after £100,000 investment

Animal antics are in full swing in North Tyneside as a new vet’s surgery opens its doors.

Westway Veterinary Group has opened the branch in Whitley Bay in a £100,000 investment.

The company, which is the north east’s biggest veterinary group, has converted a former newsagents’ in Claremont Road into a state-of-the-art surgery, covering more than 1,000 sq ft.

It boasts two consulting rooms, a reception, dispensary and waiting room, and is run by vet Abigail Taylor.

Two nursing and reception posts have also been created.

Abigail said: “We have been delighted by the response from owners in the Whitley Bay area, who have been registering their pets as clients.

“We were very busy on our first day, with people popping in to make appointments and to register their pets.

“Investing £100,000 was important so that we can provide the best facilities because clients expect a high standard of expertise and care from their local vets.”

The surgery, which opened on November 1, offers a range of veterinary care, including general health checks, microchipping, neutering, dental health and vaccinations.

Clients will also have access to Westway’s veterinary hospital in West Road, Newcastle, which offers 24-hour care and operating theatres.

The group has 21 branches across the region.