Peter gets on his bike for new book

Cullercoats author Peter Mortimer is launching his new book.

The playwright got on his bike for the inspiration and says the book should prove of special interest to bikers and chess players.

In The Chess Traveller (published by Red Squirrel Books), Mortimer cycled more than 400 miles through the wilds of Scotland and Northern England over a three-week period.

The journey saw him playing random games of chess en route against an array of opponents.

Each opponent then chose the writer’s next destination to where he cycled to find another chess adversary.

In all, he played 14 games over 19 days, in towns, villages and isolated farmhouses.

The book is a record of the people, the places, the experiences – and the games of chess.

The Chess Traveller is launched at Cullercoats Library on Tuesday, July 4, at 7.30pm.

Admission is £3, which includes a glass of wine.

Tickets can be bought at the library or ordered on (0191) 643 2073 or at any North Tyneside Library.

On the following night – Wednesday, July 5 – Peter Mortimer will read from the book at The Lit & Phil, Westgate Road, Newcastle.