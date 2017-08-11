Philip’s in the driving seat for transport

A Whitley Bay man has been appointed to lead a team shaping the future of transport in the North East.

Philip Meikle is the new transport strategy director with Nexus, the public transport body for Tyne and Wear.

The 39-year-old has joined Nexus from Cross Country Trains and brings more than 20 years’ experience in the rail industry and with the Department for Transport (DfT).

He will lead a team shaping the future of transport in the region, including making the case to fund extensions and improvements to Metro and local rail services.

He will help Nexus to forge new and stronger partnerships with business and strategic bodies in the region and nationally.

Philip said: “I wanted to join Nexus because I’m passionate about the North East. I live in the community that Nexus serves and I really want to see those communities succeed.

“This job gives me a chance to play my part in keeping this region moving forward and I am very much looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

Philip previously worked at Cross Country Trains as its head of franchise growth and development, and also head of operational performance.

He has also worked at the DfT, a role that saw him advising Government ministers on rail franchising exercises.

He spent two years of his career in 13 different European countries, working on rationalising bus networks.

Nexus managing director Tobyn Hughes said: “I’m delighted to welcome Philip to the Nexus team. His experience and enthusiasm for public transport and the North East will be of great value as we plan for the future.”