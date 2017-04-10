Photographer’s delight at being inspiration for memorial

A photographer says he is honoured that a picture he took nearly 60 years ago is set to become a lasting memory.

Back in the late 1950s, Harry Hann – known locally as Harry Hann The Photo Man – took a picture of a fisherman sitting on a bollard on North Shields Fish Quay, taking a break from work.

And that picture has become the inspiration for a memorial to fishermen lost at sea from the North Shields port.

After securing Harry permission, sculpture Ray Lonsdale based one of his drawings for the memorial on the image and called it Fiddler’s Green – one of eight designs, by four sculptors, put to a public vote last year.

Fiddler’s Green secured more than 47 per cent of all the votes cast.

The North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project (NSFHP) is now just £9,000 short of the £75,000 target for the sculpture to stand on the Fish Quay for the next 150 years or more.

Harry, now approaching his 86th birthday, said: “I’m delighted that a photograph I took on a walk around 60 years ago will end up being part of the history of North Shields Fish Quay.

“It’s something my daughter and two grandsons can look at with pride for a long time to come.”

Terry McDermott, chairman of NSFHP, said: “It was amazing how many times people with relatives in the fishing industry commented that the Fiddlers Green image could have been their father or grandfather – so we’re delighted Harry’s photo captured the essence of real life fishermen.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the appeal should visit www.nsfhp.org.uk/donate