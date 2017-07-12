PICTURES: Colourful parade hits the streets of Tynemouth

Hundreds of people took to the streets to parade through Tynemouth as part of the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

More than 400 people made their way through the heart of the village as part of the annual pageant parade.

Hundreds took to the streets for the annual street pageant at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival. Picture by Iain Brown.

Organisers Carol Alevroyianni and Richard Broderick, who are responsible for the Whitley Bay Carnival, worked in partnership with the North Tyneside Music Education Hub to produce the colourful parade.

Artists, dance leaders and musicians had worked with schools and community groups in the lead up to create costumes, dance routines and the accompanying music.

Musician Susie Jones rehearsed with more than 100 young samba drummers from schools across North Tyneside while community brass and woodwind players Bay Brass worked with Graham Hardy of Northern Monkey Brass Band.

On Board Arts Nik Alevroyiannis and his Abacaixa drummers and dancers brought a taste of Northern Brazil to Tynemouth and Laura Prince’s LP Dance in Education team got everyone dancing in the streets.

* All pictures by Iain Brown.