Popular concerts and street-filled entertainment saw thousands of people flock to the coast.

The annual Mouth of the Tyne Festival took place over the weekend and proved to be the most popular ones yet.

Crowds having a fun time at tthe Mouth of the Tyne Festival 2017 Picture by Jane Coltman

The festival kicked off on Thursday night with Manchester-based band Elbow playing in front of a sell-out crowd, and it rounded off on Sunday with Billy Ocean’s sell-out concert.