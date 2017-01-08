Places still available for courses

Places are available for amateur photographers and budding ballroom dancers.

Spaces are available on the ballroom dancing and the digital photography courses run by North Tyneside Council’s Adult Learning Alliance.

The ballroom dancing for beginners’ course starts on January 17, and the ballroom dancing for improvers’ course starts on January 10.

The digital photography (1) course gets underway from January 26, and the digital photography (2) course begins on January 10.

For further information or to enrol on a course visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk/ala

You can also call (0191) 643 2288 to speak to an Adult Learning Alliance adviser, or (0191) 229 5000 to talk to a student adviser about a TyneMet College course.

The sessions are part of the alliance and TyneMet College’s joint prospectus for adult learning and skill courses for 2016-17.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “This is a great opportunity for residents to reach their full potential and this year’s programme features some of the very best adult learning courses around.

“I would urge residents to take advantage of courses like these where you’re sure to pick up plenty of new skills and meet lots of new people.”