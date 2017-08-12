PLAN: Listen to the residents

On Thursday, July 20, Labour councillors in North Tyneside voted to approve the Local Plan, which will see 3,000 homes built between Murton and Monkseaton.

Whilst Conservatives on the council voted unanimously against this plan, it was shocking to hear Labour councillor after Labour councillor talk about their reasons for it.

They rarely talked about the impact on residents, or their views.

I would respectfully suggest that those councillors who voted for the plan and who represent the wards impacted by it should re-examine their approach to representing their residents and start listening to them.

It was a shameful day for Labour and shows there must be strong opposition on the council.

Sean Brockbank

Conservative candidate for Monkseaton South in 2018