Planned roadworks on A1 and A19 in Northumberland and North Tyneside

The following roadworks are being planned by Highways England for Northumberland and North Tyneside during the coming week.

A1 Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring next year for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night-time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. There will also be a 24-hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the project is completed.

A1 Felton: There will be convoy working in place north and southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place from Monday, December 5, to Saturday, December 10, between 8pm and 6am.

A1 East Ord: There will be traffic signals in place north and southbound for inspection work. This will take place on Wednesday, December 7, between 8pm and 6am.

A1 Berwick: There will be traffic signals in place north and southbound for inspection work. This will take place on Thursday, December 8, between 8pm and 6am.

A19 Silverlink: There will be various phases of overnight closures north and southbound on the A19 from Monday, December 5, to Thursday, December 8, between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work. The A1058 Coast Road will also be closed for seven nights from Monday between 8pm and 6am. Clearly signed diversions will be in place. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1 Blaydon Haugh viaduct, Gateshead: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly night time northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates. On Wednesday, December 7, there will be a carriageway closure northbound between 8pm and 6am, and on Saturday, December 10, there will be a carriageway closure southbound between 10pm and 6am. Both closures will have a diversion in place.

A1 junction 73, Newcastle: There will be a carriageway closure northbound for maintenance work. This will take place until on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 6 and 7, between 10pm and 6am.

A1 junctions 68 to 69, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass: There will be a daytime lane closure on the northbound dedicated slip road for maintenance work. This will take place until Thursday, December 22, between 10am and 3pm.

A1 junctions 70 to 71, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass: There will be a carriageway closure northbound for resurfacing work. This will take place on Friday, December 9, between 10pm and 6am.

A1M junctions 61 to 63, County Durham: There will be a carriageway closure northbound for resurfacing work from Monday, December 5, to Wednesday, December 7. There will then be a carriageway closure southbound from Thursday, December 8, to Monday, December 12. All closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place.

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar: There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. This project is due for completion by summer 2017.

A168 Dishforth, North Yorkshire: There will be traffic signals in place eastbound for sign work. This will take place on Tuesday, December 6, between 8pm and 6am.