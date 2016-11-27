Planned roadworks on A1 and A19 in Northumberland and North Tyneside this week

The following roadworks are being planned by Highways England for Northumberland and North Tyneside during the coming week.

A1 Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night-time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. There will also be a 24-hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the project is completed.

A1 Detchant, Northumberland: There will be convoy working in operation north and southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place from Monday, November 28, to Friday, December 2, between 8pm and 6am.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: The A19 will be closed overnight for three nights from Monday, November 28, and there will be various phases of overnight carriageway closures north and southbound between 8pm and 6am for three nights from Thursday, December 1, for interchange improvement work. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

FURTHER AFIELD:

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, Newcastle: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly night-time northbound closures planned to monitor and maintain the bridging plates.

A1 junction 73, Newcastle: There will be a carriageway closure northbound for maintenance work. This will take place until Monday, December 5, between 8pm and 6am.

A1 junctions 68 to 69, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass: There will be a daytime lane closure on the northbound dedicated slip road for maintenance work. This will take place until Friday, December 2, between 10am and 3pm.

A1M junction 65 to A194M junction 1, Gateshead: There will be a carriageway closure northbound for resurfacing and maintenance work. This will take place from Monday, November 28, to Friday, December 2, between 8pm and 6am, with a diversion in place.

A1M junctions 59 to 60, County Durham: There will be a carriageway closure northbound for resurfacing work. This will take place from Monday, November 28, to Wednesday, November 30, between 8pm and 6am, with a diversion in place.

A194M junctions 1 to 3, South Tyneside: There will be phases of lane closure southbound for survey work. This will take place from Thursday, December 1, to Thursday, December 22, between 8am and 4pm.

A1 junction 56, Barton, to junction 51, Leeming Bar: There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From Monday, November 28, to Tuesday, November 29, there will be a closure southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51 with an up-and-over closure northbound at Scotch Corner interchange and a down and up closure at junction 56 Barton. The northern section of Scotch Corner interchange will also be closed and a diversion to junction 56 Barton and back will be in place. On Wednesday, November 30, to Thursday, December 1, there will be a closure northbound with an up and over closure at Scotch Corner interchange and a down and up closure at junction 56 Barton. There will also be a closure of the southbound exit slip at Scotch Corner. The northern section of Scotch Corner interchange will also be closed and a diversion to junction 56 Barton and back will be in place. Then on Friday, December 2, there will be closure of the southbound exit slip road at Scotch Corner and an up and over closure northbound at Scotch Corner interchange. Then on Saturday, December 3, there will be a closure northbound between junction 50 and Scotch Corner and southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51. All these closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place. This project is due for completion by summer 2017.

A66 Bowes, County Durham: There will be convoy working in place westbound for resurfacing work. This will take place from Monday, November 28, and Tuesday, November 29, between 8pm and 6am.