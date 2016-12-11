Planned roadworks on A1 and A19 in the North East

The following roadworks are being planned by Highways England for Northumberland, North Tyneside and further afield during the coming week.

Northumberland

A1 Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night-time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. There will also be a 24-hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the project is completed.

A1 Haggerston: There will be traffic signals in place north and southbound for resurfacing work, taking place from Tuesday to Saturday between 8pm and 6am.

A1 West Cawledge: There will be a lane closure southbound for resurfacing work on Monday and Tuesday between 8am and 4pm.

A1 Detchant: There will be convoy working in operation north and southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place from Monday to Wednesday between 8pm and 6am.

North Tyneside

A19 Silverlink: The A1058 will be closed from Monday for five nights between 8pm and 6am for interchange improvement work. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. On Thursday and Friday, there will be a carriageway closure on the A19 north and southbound between Silverlink and Tyne Tunnel between 8pm and 6am, with diversions in place.

Elsewhere in the North East

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly night-time northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a carriageway closure southbound, between 10pm and 6am, and on Wednesday, there will be a carriageway closure northbound, between 8pm and 6am. Both closures will have a diversion in place.

A1 junctions 68 to 69, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass: There will be a daytime lane closure on the northbound dedicated slip road for maintenance work. This will take place until Thursday between 10am and 3pm.

A1M junctions 61 to 63, County Durham: There will be a carriageway closure southbound on Monday for resurfacing work, taking place between 8pm and 6am with a diversion in place.