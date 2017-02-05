Planned roadworks on A1 in Northumberland and the North East

The following roadworks are being planned by Highways England for Northumberland, North Tyneside and further afield during the coming week.

A1, in Northumberland

Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. Tomorrow there will be a carriageway closure northbound, on Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a carriageway closure north and southbound, and from Thursday to Saturday, February 11, there will be a carriageway closure southbound. All these closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place.

Haggerston: There will be convoy working in place north and southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place until the beginning of March between 8am and 4.30pm.

Wandylaw to Warrenford: There will be traffic signals in place north and southbound for survey work. This will take place until Thursday, February 23, between 8pm and 6am.

Brownieside: There will be lane closure southbound for survey work. This will take place tomorrow and Tuesday between 8.30am and 4pm.

Roadworks are also in place further afield.

A1 West Moor, Northumberland: There will be a lane closure northbound for survey work. This will take place on Wednesday between 8.30am and 4pm.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes for interchange improvement work. The A1058 Coast Road will be closed with a diversion down and under the junction from tomorrow to Wednesday, 9.30am until 3.30pm.

A19/A66: The northbound A19 to A66 eastbound to westbound slip roads will be closed for routine maintenance work tomorrow and Tuesday. The westbound A66 to the A19 southbound slip road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The closures are between 8pm and 6am.

A66 Long Newton, Stockton-on-Tees: There will be 24-hour traffic signals in operation on the slip road and interchange for construction work. This will take place until the end of February 2017.

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar: There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From tomorrow to Thursday there will be a closure north and southbound at Scotch Corner with traffic being diverted up and over the interchange; there will also be a partial closure of Scotch Corner roundabout and a closure of the southbound exit slip road at junction 51. Then on Friday there will be a closure of the southbound entry slip, a partial closure of Scotch Corner roundabout and a closure of the southbound exit slip road at Junction 51. Then on Sunday, February 12, the southbound entry slip road at Scotch Corner will be closed. All closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, junction 73 to junction 74, Newcastle: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. From tomorrow to Sunday, February 12, there will be a carriageway closure southbound. All these closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with a diversion in place.

A1/A1M Junction 64 to junction 67, Gateshead: There will be various lane and carriageway closures north and southbound for structural repairs until the end of February. On Saturday, February 11, there will be a carriageway closure north and southbound between junction 65 and junction 66. This will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place.