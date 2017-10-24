Plans for thousands of new homes go out for public consultation

Plans for thousands of new homes, two Metro stations, businesses and roads are going out for public consultation.

Residents are being asked for their views on the future of two key sites.

After the North Tyneside Local Plan was adopted by North Tyneside Council in July after an independent examination led by a Government inspector, a master plan is being drawn up for the Murton Gap and Killingworth Moor sites.

The areas have been allocated to help meet growth needs, despite concerns from local residents over the loss of open space, impact on roads and flooding concerns.

Now the council is holding a series of public engagement events to get local feedback.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “North Tyneside is a growing, successful and attractive place to live and work.

“Our Local Plan ensures that we are in the strongest possible position to manage this future growth and its impacts on residents.

“We have listened carefully to residents and ward councillors and the Local Plan already includes some principles that were important to local people.

“Killingworth Moor and Murton Gap are central to the Plan and we now want to hear residents’ views so we can take them on board as we develop the master plans for the two sites.”

The proposals for Murton Gap include around 3,000 houses over 15 years, a new local centre, a bypass road from Monkseaton to Shiremoor, potential new Metro station, new primary school and GP facilities, sustainable drainage ponds and protecting the character of Murton Village and existing communities.

The proposed master plan for Killingworth Moor includes around 2,000 new homes over 15 years, a new local centre, bypass road for Killingworth Village, a potential new Metro station, flood protection, protecting the character of Killingworth Villages, a new primary and secondary school, and green edges at Killingworth Lane, A19 and Metro line.

Engagement events for Killingworth Moor will take place on Thursday, November 2, from 3pm to 8pm, at the White Swan Centre; on Wednesday, November 8, from 5pm to 8pm, at Holystone Primary School; and on Monday, November 13, from 2pm to 5pm, at Palmersville Recreation Rooms.

Events for Murton Gap are on Wednesday, November 1, from 2pm to 7pm, at Monkseaton High School; Monday, November 6, between 4.30pm and 8pm, at Shiremoor Library; and Thursday, November 9, from 3pm to 8pm, at St Aidan’s Church Hall, North Shields.

Council officers and housing developers will be available to speak to at the events.

Comments can be made until November 20, via feedback forms at the events, online at www.northtyneside.gov.uk, by emailing planning.policy@northtyneside.gov.uk or writing to Planning Policy, Quadrant East, First Floor Left, 16 The Silverlink North, Cobalt Business Park, North Tyneside, NE27 0BY.

To view the report presented to Cabinet on October 9, outlining the key principals for the Killingworth and Murton Gap master plans visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk/pls/portal/NTC_PSCM.PSCM_Web.download?p_ID=569910