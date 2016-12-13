Plans to refurbish outdoor pool get £250k in pledges

More than a quarter of a million pounds has been pledged to a project looking to breathe new life into a former attraction.

Just two weeks after the Friends of Tynemouth Outdoor Pool launched their community share offer, pre-registration pledges have passed £250,000 – more than half its initial minimum target.

The group are delighted with the response to their plans to redevelop the former pool, one of the UK’s biggest community regeneration projects.

The Community Share Offer will help enable Phase One of the redevelopment which will consist of a brand new 25m heated outdoor swimming pool for seasonal use, an interactive water feature, better access for all users, temporary changing and toilet facilities, and a number of café/refreshment and retail opportunities.

It will give the community more ownership of the project and it’s future, while helping raise the estimated £2m costs for Phase One.

Interested investors can pre-register at www.tynemouthoutdoorpool.com/communityshares

Barry Bell, from the Friends, said: “We’re absolutely astounded at the level of support our Community Share Offer has received before it has even launched.

“We’ve had hundreds of pre-registrations and statements of support already, and the total amount that has been pledged has surpassed £250,000, which is more than the average raised by similar Offers – and in just two weeks.”

“We’re now taking huge steps forward in terms of getting the project off the ground, but there’s still a long way to go and we urge anyone who’s interested to dive in to the project now and register their details at our website.

“This will give us the best possible chance of securing the grants we need to be able to complete Phase One.

“If we get those grants and hit our Community Shares target, there’s a very good chance we’ll get our pool.”