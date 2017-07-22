PLANTERS: Put the tubs to good use

I drove along the sea front from the Briardene to Tynemouth Village and along the route my wife counted 29 large, square, black planters dotted along the coast path.

She also noted that only three of these actually had any flowers in, the rest appeared to be either empty or filled with weeds.

Those with flowers were all in the area nearest Tynemouth Village.

If North Tyneside Council has no money for flowers, perhaps it could remove these eyesores and donate them to people without gardens to use in back yards, etc, to grow vegetables.

Alan Farnworth

Whitley Bay