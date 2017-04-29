Playwright to give talks on latest show

A North East playwright will be giving talks ahead of his new play.

Ed Waugh has written a play on forgotten regional superstar Ned Corvan.

Two free public talks will be held by Ed at The Net, on North Shields Fish Quay, on Saturday, May 6, at 11am and Saturday, May 13, at North Shields Library at 2pm

Ed said: “A virtuoso violinist and comedian, Ned was the region’s first music hall superstar. Ned was born in 1827 and died in 1865 aged only 37 but he left behind a fantastic legacy of around 120 songs sung in the Geordie dialect.

“One of them was the wonderful Cullercoats Fish Lass, which is still recorded today and the backbone of many a current folk set.”

Ed added: “A tremendous singer, comedian, violinist and artist, Ned was loved from the Borders to Leeds. Sadly, like many of the great working class Victorian entertainers, he died in poverty in 1865 and is largely forgotten.

“Ned’s story is dramatic, funny and sad but, ultimately, relevant to today and inspirational.”

Mr Corvan’s Music Hall is touring in May and June, appearing at Playhouse Whitley Bay on Saturday, June 3, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 from 0844 2481588.