Plea to help dark knight

The Royal Horticultural Society, Bat Conservation Trust and Northumberland Wildlife Trust have joined forces to urge gardeners to consider bats as part of bat-themed Wild About Gardens Week, which runs until Sunday.

While bats can be found in most rural and urban of settings, most of us don’t even take notice of them and, more importantly, why these endearing creatures need our help to survive.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has a number of woodland reserves around the region where the sighting of a black knight is almost guaranteed – including Holywell Pond, which lies to the north of Holywell Village.

Advice on how to help attract bats in your garden can be found in the new online guide which can be downloaded from www.wildaboutgardensweek.org.uk

The site has ideas for planning a bat-friendly garden, balcony or window-box, details of which bats are most likely to visit your garden and how to listen for them.