Plenty of fun in store at Cullercoats Harbour Day

A popular family fun day is being held to raise funds for lifesavers.

Cullercoats Lifeboat is holding its annual Harbour Day at their station on Saturday, from 11am to 3.30pm.

There will be live music, traditional fairground games, pony rides, kayak taster sessions, crazy golf, bouncy castle, paintball firing range, hot and cold refreshments, and a variety of stalls including raffle, tombola, bottle stall, toys, candy floss and more.

There will be demonstrations involving the lifeboat, a search and rescue helicopter and Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade.