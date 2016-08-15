POEM: Looking for Happiness

Everyone seeks happiness, that’s true,
But finding it, and keeping it,
Seems difficult to do,
Some people think that happiness is found,
Only in places where wealth is around,
So they go looking in places of pleasure,
Searching for monetary treasure,
Unaware that happiness is a state of mind,
Within reach of everyone,
Who takes time to be kind,
Because making others happy,
Will make us happy too,
Happiness that you give away,
Is guaranteed to return,
And shine upon you.
G Snowdon
Wallsend
