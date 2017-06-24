Police’a family fun day aims to be bigger and better

A family fun day is being held by Northumbria Police.

Following the success of last summer’s community event, a second Family Fun Day is being held at Middle Engine Lane station, Wallsend, on Sunday.

A total of 5,000 people attended last year’s event and organisers say 2017 will be bigger and better.

Visitors can meet the local Wallsend police tram, meet police dogs, try a military assault course, have fingerprints taken by Police Cadets, get to know Operation Dragoon officers who featured in ITV’s Car Wars, and meet the force’s horses.

There will also be a climbing wall, karate demonstrations and much more.

Superintendent Andy Huddleston said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors again this year for what we hope will be a fantastic day out.

“For us, it’s a great opportunity to continue to build upon the strong relationships we have with our community and for the public to see what their local officers do.

“At the same time we can hopefully inspire the next generation of potential officers and volunteers as they see the difference our officers can make.

“I’d also like to thank the local businesses and charities who have made the Family Fun Day possible.”

The event is open to all from 10am to 2pm, with free entry for children and only £1 per adult to enter with proceeds going towards local charities including Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, Great North Children’s Hospital, North Tyneside Disability Forum and St John’s Ambulance.

A free park and ride service will be available to and from Cobalt Business Park shuttling visitors to the event.