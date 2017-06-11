Police appeal after serious assault in Wallsend beer garden

Police are appealing for information after an assault in Wallsend on Friday evening (June 9).

A man was badly injured in the beer garden at the Jolly Bowman pub on Addington Drive at around 8.40pm.

The 56-year-old man is currently in hospital having suffered a fractured cheekbone and other significant head injuries.

Police would particularly like to speak to a group of three or four men leaving The Bush pub between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the assault or have an further information to get in touch.

If you saw what happened, or have any information that may be useful to police, contact officers on 101 quoting log 1182 09/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.