Police are appealing for help in locating a wanted man.

Anthony Pentland, 30, is from the Benton area of North Tyneside.

Officers want to locate and speak to him in connection with a burglary offence in North Tyneside.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference 45095M/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.