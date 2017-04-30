Police appeal for witnesses after attack

A man suffered serious head injuries after being attacked early this morning.

Police were called to Stanley Street in Blyth at about 3.20am where a man had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury and his condition was today described as critical.

The area around Stanley Street was busy at the time and police are keen for anyone who was there to contact them with any information.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 223 30/04/17 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.