Police cracking down on anti-social behaviour

Work is continuing to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in North Tyneside.

Neighbourhood teams at Northumbria Police have been working with partners to tackle ASB issues.

And to help get the message across, posters have been placed in busy shopping areas and other locations to keep residents informed.

Superintendent Mick Paterson, of Northern Area Command, said: “We want residents to know we don’t tolerate ASB in our communities.

“Our neighbourhood teams make sure they listen to the concerns of people and take a robust approach to dealing with the issues.

“They also work closely with partners to devise and implement effective long-term problem-solving solutions. We feel it’s important to make sure people are aware of the work our neighbourhood policing teams do.”

In North Shields, there were reports of disorder on the Meadowell Estate, with officers increasing patrols and issuing 10 dispersal orders to young people leading to the problems stopping in two months.

In Whitley Bay, there was disorder on Churchill Playing Fields. Officers increased patrols and there were no reports of ASB in January.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Vera Baird DBE QC, said: “Activity such as this demonstrates that when an issue is raised, police and partners will listen and come together to take action and reduce the impact it has on the local neighbourhood.

“We want local people to know about the latest campaign of activity so they feel confident to speak to officers about unwelcome behaviour in their areas.

“I will ensure that tackling ASB and disorder will remain a priority for Northumbria Police and residents can be assured that officers will continue to crack down on those causing trouble.”

Supt Paterson added: “These are all good examples of neighbourhood teams listening to the concerns of local people and acting on them and making a real difference to their communities.

“By doing this and reducing ASB it shows residents that their local neighbourhood teams are working to support them and are keeping our communities safe.

“We are determined to continue with this approach and tackle issues effectively at a local level.”

Anyone with concerns about crime or ASB where they live, should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.