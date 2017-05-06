Police help Whitley Bay youngsters stay safe

Schoolchildren in Whitley Bay enjoyed a hands-on class safety session with Northumbria Police recently.

Nursery children at Marine Park First School welcomed PC Paul McKenzie, from Whitley Bay Neighbourhood Policing Team, who came to talk to the youngsters about staying safe.

PC McKenzie explained how children can help to keep themselves safe, from traffic when walking along the street and when enjoying visits to the seaside.

He said: "We brought along lots of police equipment for the children to have a good look at and showed them how we investigate collisions on our roads. The youngsters got to role play being a detective and a crime scene investigator which they really enjoyed. This type of hands-on event makes it more realistic and more interesting for the children and they really seemed to enjoy it.

"We want to help people of all ages stay safe when enjoying themselves outdoors whether near roads or water, especially over the summer months with lighter evenings and warmer weather, when they are more likely to spend time outside."

During the event officers made good use of a crash scene investigation kit brought in by Operation Dragoon, the force's road safety initiative, for neighbourhood teams to deliver to their local schools. He reminded the children about the importance of taking care when near traffic and crossing roads.

PC McKenzie also gave the children an input on water safety as many live in the coastal area of Whitley Bay, reminding them to enjoy spending time at the seaside and taking part in water-based activities - but to do so safely without putting themselves or others at risk. He also reminded them that they should always be careful around water and if the sea looks rough to keep their distance.

Gay Evans, the school's Nursery class teacher, said: "The Nursery children thoroughly enjoyed the visit from PC McKenzie which they all found both fun and informative."