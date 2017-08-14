Police hunt for Metro trespasser in North Tyneside

Police are looking for a man who caused significant delays to the Metro after trespassing on the tracks in North Tyneside.

At approximately 11am on Saturday, July 29, police received a report that a man had trespassed on the tracks at Monkseaton Metro Station. Police attended the scene but the man had left the area.

CCTV footage shows the incident and police are now circulating his image. If anyone recognises the man or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 and quote reference number 452 29/07/17.