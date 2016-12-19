Police hunt van arsonists in North Tyneside after blaze spreads to nearby cars

Arsonists set fire to a van in North Tyneside early this morning and the blaze spread to three other vehicles.

Police received reports of a vehicle on fire at 03.17am on Monday, December 19, in Station Road in Whitley Bay.

Emergency services attended and found a Renault van had been deliberately set on fire and which spread and caused damage to the cars parked nearby. The fire service extinguished the fire.

Police are carrying out inquiries into the incident and want to speak to two men who were seen in the area when the incident occurred. They were seen walking up Station Road after the fire started.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 107 of 19/10/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.