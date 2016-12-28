Police identify driver found in overturned car on causeway

A driver has died after his car was found overturned at a popular beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to the causeway at St Mary’s Island at 7am on Tuesday after a member of a public saw a car on its roof.

Police officers and paramedics attended the scene where they found a blue Proton Gen 2 motor vehicle on its roof.

A man was found in the vehicle but he was sadly pronounded dead at the scene.

Members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) and Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team also attended and spent more than three hours providing assistance to the emergency services, before standing down at 11.15am.

An investigation was launched into how the car ended on the causeway and the death was being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation was launched and the man in the vehicle has now been formally identified by his next of kin.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has now been prepared for the coroner.”

Anyone who saw the vehicle in question on Monday evening or Tuesday morning, or has information that may help police, should contact officers on 101 quoting log 362 27/12/16.

A spokesperson for the TVLB said: “The Brigade wishes to express its deepest sympathies to the relatives of the casualty.”