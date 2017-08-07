Police name man found unconscious outside nightclub

Police investigating the death of a man in Newcastle have now named him.

He is Graham Thurston, 54, of Chirton West View, North Shields.

He was found unconscious at around 5.40am on Sunday, behind Powerhouse nightclub in Westmoreland Road.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition where he sadly died.

Police are continuing to investigate Mr Thurston’s death and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Paul Waugh said: “We want to hear from anyone who was outside the Powerhouse Nightclub between 5am and 6am on Sunday, August 6, as they may have seen or heard something that could help with our inquiries.

“From our initial inquiries we know that there were a lot of people outside Powerhouse at that time and it’s essential they come forward and speak with our officers.

“We also know that there were numerous taxis outside Powerhouse between 5am and 6am on Sunday morning and they may have captured footage on their dash cams, if so we want to hear from them as well.

“Officers are continuing to piece together the last movements of Graham and we urgently want to hear from anyone who can help us to do to so.”

Two men aged 20 and 21, arrested in connection with the incident, have both been released under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 255 060817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.