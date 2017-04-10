Police name motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Sunday has been named by police.

The accident happened on the A189 Spine Road at around 11.50am on April 9.

An orange Kawasaki motorcycle, with a rider and pillion passenger, collided with a Vauxhall Corsa car as the pair were heading north on the Spine Road beside Blyth roundabout at Bebside.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been named as Malcolm Higgins, of Front Street, Chirton in North Shields.

His female pillion passenger, a 43-year-old woman, remains in intensive care at the RVI with serious life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

The road was closed for more than four hours.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Motor Patrols on 101, quoting reference 479 of 09/04/17.