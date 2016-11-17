POLICE: No reduction in service

I would like to respond to the comments made recently by DB Donnelly about the new Whitley Bay neighbourhood police office, (News Guardian, November 10).

The new office has exactly the same opening times as the old police station and is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, with officers on hand to offer crime prevention advice and help those who wish to report a crime.

Outside of these hours, any queries or reports to Northumbria Police should be made via 101, or 999 if in an emergency.

The new office is only a short distance from the old location, and being in the Park View shopping centre is in a convenient location for most people to call in and visit.

Since the new office opened there has been a noticeable increase in the numbers of members of the public calling into the office – the numbers have actually doubled.

There is no reduction in the service provided and we have had many positive comments from people saying they like the new location.

Superintendent Nicola Musgrove

Northumbria Police