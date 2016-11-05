Police offering advice against burglaries

A new initiative is taking place to reduce the number of burglaries in North Tyneside.

Neighbourhood officers are visiting homes to offer crime prevention information directly to residents in a bid to help equip them to beat the burglar.

Police and partners have identified locations where burglary offences have previously been reported and are offering SelectaDNA crime-prevention marking kits to residents in these areas to help prevent further crime.

Police Community Support Officers have been visiting these homes and have marked valuable property including mobiles, laptops, iPods, TVs, ornaments and jewellery with SelectaDNA microdot technology.

As well as marking property, street signs are also put up in the area, advising people and would-be burglars that property in this area is protected by SelectaDNA.

Inspector Martin Brooks said: “It’s important to us as a police service that we do all we can to help the public keep their homes and property safe.

“Our officers have worked with partners to identify areas which we feel would most benefit from this bespoke service.

“We’ve had great feedback from residents who are very happy to receive our help.”

“We hope this will also deter criminals and help us to reduce crime in our neighbourhoods.”

For further crime prevention advice, visit www.northumbria.police.uk