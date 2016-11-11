POLICE: Office closed at key times

I have read with interest the article which reports that Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird says that the new police office in Whitley Bay, “demonstrates her commitment to ensuring that our neighbourhood officers are fully accessible and closer to the communities they deserve and that such has made it easier for residents in Whitley Bay to seek police assistance,” (News Guardian, October 27).

The article goes on to quote Mayor Norma Redfearn saying that the effect of the new office will be, “to make officers much more accessible to local people”.

The irony of all the above is then contained in the accompanying fact which your same article identifies – that the new office is only operative during office hours, between 9am and 5pm, and from only Monday to Fridays.

Are not we, as residents, being misled slightly in that not only was the old police station nearer the centre of the town, and thus being in closer proximity to the town’s pub, restaurant, night club and take-away area, but more particularly, doesn’t street and house crime, together with rowdiness and unsocial behaviour tend to occur in the evenings and weekends?

It seems to me that although the new premises of the police office might be more modern, it will just be token in essence and not provide proper policing when such is really needed in the community.

DB Donnelly

Whitley Bay