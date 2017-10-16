Police present funds to North Tyneside Disability Forum

A charity that supports disabled people across North Tyneside has been given a funding boost.

North Tyneside Disability Forum has received £200 from Northumbria Police. The funds were raised at an open day.

The forum has recently opened a new centre at Shiremoor and is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Pictured receiving the cheque from police is the forum’s chief officer Sue Adams and young people’s worker Susan Proctor.