Police recover suspected stolen bikes

Police are looking to reunite owners with their bikes.

Officers investigating bicycle thefts in Longbenton have recovered two bikes.

Police suspect the bikes have been stolen and they are looking for the public’s help to reunite them with their owners.

The bikes, a black Coyote and a Scott bike with green flashes have been recovered from a house in the Longbenton area.

Officers are now urging anyone who has had either of the same bike stolen recently to come forward.

Two men, aged 31 and 18 , have been arrested on suspicion of theft and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1050 132/12/16.