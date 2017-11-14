Police step up patrols after increase in youth disorder

Eight teenagers have been arrested over two attacks in North Shields, including a firework being thrown at police.

A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with a public order offence after a firework was thrown at police officers on Sunday, November 5.

Elsewhere, seven teens were arrested after a man and a woman were attacked by a group on Waterville Road, North Shields, on October 23.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm with two females aged 16 and 18, and five males aged 13, two aged 14 and two aged 16 arrested and charged with violent disorder.

Police are still trying to trace the man and women who were attacked and urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to make contact with Northumbria Police quoting reference number 904 23/10/17.

There has been a recent increase in disorder in the area involving groups of youths which has resulted in extra police patrols on the estate.

Northern Neighbourhood Inspector Michelle Caisley said: “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and impacts on the lives of those living on the estate.

“It will not be tolerated and robust action will be taken against anyone involved in any incidents of crime or anti-social behaviour.

“Police are already and will continue to work together with partners using all powers available to tackle those involved and encourage anyone who is experiencing any issues to contact their local neighbourhood team.”