Police welcome jail term for burglar

A burglar has been jailed as part of a Northumbria Police crackdown on burglaries.

Michael Gallon, of Prudhoe Terrace, in North Shields, pleaded guilty to three burglaries.

And appearing at Newcastle Crown Court last week, the 35-year-old was jailed for 40 months.

After the hearing, police welcomed the sentence.

Chief Inspector Helena Barron said: “Our message to burglars who commit offences in North Tyneside is clear, we are targeting criminals and we will be on your case.

“We’re continuing to target our resources on tackling burglary in our region.

“We know that house burglary is a crime which rightly concerns residents and we are doing all we can to put offenders behind bars, where they deserve to be.

“We also want to remind residents to make sure they keep their homes secure to help prevent crime.

“We’d ask people to consider the security of their homes. Simply locking doors and making sure windows are not left open when the property is empty can go a long way in helping to prevent the property from being targeted.

“And, if you do see someone acting suspiciously call us straightaway on 101.”

“Your call could help to prevent a crime.”

For further crime prevention advice visit the Northumbria Police website on www.northumbria.police.uk