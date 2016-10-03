POLITICS: A level of stability

Though I was pleased to see my contribution in letters, (News Guardian, September 8), it may well be others were more noticeable.

The most noticeable was that of Jean McLaughlin, who perceived the leadership of the Labour Party was encountering some criticism.

The headlines in June were taken up with the post-Brexit results of the government ‘reshuffle’, with some unexpected selections of prominent Tories being in or out, not least a new Prime Minister, elected by the Tory Party only.

My own perception was, and is, that at least the government has reached a level of stability, governments being far more important than the opposition, or its oppositions, and we live in very difficult times.

As a long standing Labour voter, I can see that long-standing passengers of the East Coast line, and more significantly on Southern Rail, may feel so aggrieved that they think up some demonstration of discontent. The demonstration of Mr Corbyn appears to have been based on a misjudgment of the density of occupation, and of the railway firm to make a meal of it all.

By means not generally understood, including all those highly qualified observers of politics, the UK has a Conservative government and the UK has voted itself out of the EU (but not Europe, they think).

It is well known that the Boundary Commission is in an advanced stage of reducing the Commons’ MPs from 650 to 600. Less known is that ward boundaries are subject to ‘adjustment’. Prime Minister May will not be able to displace the Labour vote by much on Tyneside.

AM Johnson

Cullercoats