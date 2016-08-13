POLITICS: MP is not a job for life

Jo Hewith should not be alarmed, there is no ‘Corbynista’ coup, (News Guardian, August 4).

Whoever is selected to stand as Labour candidate, it will be the result of a democratic process.

Similarly, whoever is elected as MP, will be chosen by the voters.

We live in a democracy.

A Member of Parliament is not, and should not be, ‘a job for life’.

Would she prefer to live somewhere like North Korea, where people have no opportunity to select their representatives?

Hundreds of thousands of Labour members think Jeremy Corbyn is the best person to lead the Labour Party.

If they don’t, they have the opportunity to vote him out. Democracy. Is that so hard to understand?

Gerry Byrne

Whitley Bay