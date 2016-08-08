POLITICS: MPs doing their best

When Jeremy Corbyn launched his leadership campaign I was horrified to hear that sitting MP’s could be deselected.

Alan Campbell is an excellent hardworking MP for Tynemouth. He is not a ‘Corbynista’, but like many Labour MPs, he has tried to make things work.

The truth is, there’s unparalleled pressure on moderate MPs who are doing their best day in, and day out, for their constituents.

Now is the time for sensible men and women to come to the aid of the Labour Party.

Jo Hewith

North Shields