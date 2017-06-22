Recent events are sickening

The rollercoaster of events over recent months has been sickening.

We have witnessed terror attacks in which extremists set out to murder the maximum possible number of people.

The police have been brilliant in tackling terror and should get any new funding they need.

And then we had the Grenfell tower block go up in flames within minutes, with so many deaths.

This will also have deeply traumatised hundreds of others, probably for the rest of their lives.

The government must pull out all the stops to help those who have been affected and to assure those who live in tower blocks that they are safe or will be made safe, and urgently.

The enquiry has to establish what went wrong and who was responsible.

Compared to these tragedies, the election seems like small beer as expectations of a Conservative landslide were confounded and Theresa May is a pale shadow of a Prime Minister, who may not last that long.

But a weak government is not a good recipe for getting a grip on terror or public protection.

And if that were not enough, the shadow of Brexit looms over us all.

We decided to leave the EU, but we didn’t make it clear how.

My absolute concern is the protection of our economy and jobs as negotiations proceed.

Finally, thanks to those who voted for me and assurances to all that I will continue to be the MP for all the people of North Tyneside.