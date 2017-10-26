Vaping helping smokers quit

I am not a smoker myself, and nor are most British people now.

The number of those smoking tobacco has fallen to an all time low of nearly 16 per cent, or about eight million people.

I am also pleased that more and more smokers have given up not just thanks to the ban on smoking in public places, but also to the development of e-cigarettes or vaping.

The number of vapers has increased in the last five years from 700,000 to about three million.

There are about 14,000 smokers and 4,500 vapers in North Tyneside.

About half of those have given up tobacco entirely.

The vast majority of vapers are former or current smokers.

Very few go from vaping to tobacco.

Tobacco is dangerous.

Apart from the human cost, each cancer case costs about £74,000.

The saving of public money from those who have given up smoking can be measured in the billions.

People have the right to smoke, of course, just as they do to ski or mountaineer, for instance.

But encouraging people to give up tobacco is legitimate too.

Vaping is said to be 95 per cent less harmful than tobacco and is proving to be a very good way of stopping people from using tobacco.

Yet there is resistance to recognising and encouraging vaping, although I am glad to say that it has been included in the Tobacco Control Plan.

We should fully accept that vaping helps smokers kick the habit.